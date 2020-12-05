CRICKETNEXT

CTB vs NK Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

  • Updated: December 5, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Canterbury and Northern Districts have both been in phenomenal form in the tournament. The teams have won all the matches that they have played till now. The teams have nine points each and very good net run rates. Canterbury is at the top of the table now due to its superior run rate.

The New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts match is scheduled for Sunday,  December 6. The match will start from 3:30 am IST at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.In their last match, Canterbury defeated Wellington by 31 runs and Northern Districts defeated Auckland by four wickets.

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Live Scorecard

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Match Details

December 6 – 3:30 am, Indian Standard Time (IST), at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts:

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts Captain: Todd Astle

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts vice-captain: Sean Davey

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts batsmen: Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Jack Boyle, Katene Clarke

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts all-rounders: Todd Astle (C), Brett Hampton

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts bowlers: Sean Davey (VC), Brett Randell, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury playing 11 against Northern Districts: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey.

CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Northern Districts playing 11 against Canterbury: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Anurag Verma, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper

