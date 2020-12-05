CTB vs NK Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CTB vs NK Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTB vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTB vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / CTB vs NK Dream11 Captain / CTB vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Canterbury and Northern Districts have both been in phenomenal form in the tournament. The teams have won all the matches that they have played till now. The teams have nine points each and very good net run rates. Canterbury is at the top of the table now due to its superior run rate.
Also read: From Lentil Curry to Kerala-Style Cabbage, Team India Feasts On Malayali Delicacies in Canberra
The New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts match is scheduled for Sunday, December 6. The match will start from 3:30 am IST at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.In their last match, Canterbury defeated Wellington by 31 runs and Northern Districts defeated Auckland by four wickets.
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Live Scorecard
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury vs Northern Districts: Match Details
December 6 – 3:30 am, Indian Standard Time (IST), at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Districts:
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts Captain: Todd Astle
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts vice-captain: Sean Davey
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts batsmen: Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Jack Boyle, Katene Clarke
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts all-rounders: Todd Astle (C), Brett Hampton
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Northern Districts bowlers: Sean Davey (VC), Brett Randell, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Canterbury playing 11 against Northern Districts: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey.
CTB vs NK New Zealand ODD, Northern Districts playing 11 against Canterbury: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Anurag Verma, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Henry Cooper
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking