CTB vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In another clash scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, Canterbury will be clashing against Wellington in New Zealand ODD, also known as Ford Trophy 2020-21. The sixth outing of the tournament will begin at 3.30am IST and will be played at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. In the previous Ford Trophy 2020-21 Canterbury vs Wellington outing, Canterbury got the better of their opponents as they won by 7 wickets. Batting first, Wellington scored 119 runs in of 34 overs, with all wickets down and 96 balls left to play. When Canterbury took over the crease, they scored 123 runs in just 22.4 overs, at the loss of just 7 wickets and 164 spare balls left.

It will be interesting to see if Canterbury continues their winning streak or Wellington get successful in turning the tables tonight.

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Live Score / Scorecard

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Match Details

December 1 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Wellington

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington Captain: Michael Bracewell

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington vice-captain: Henry Nicholls

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Lauchie Johns

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington batsmen: Jack Boyle, Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington all-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington bowlers: Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury probable line up vs Wellington: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Will Williams, Leo Carter

CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Wellington probable line up vs Canterbury: Lauchie Johns, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Iain Mcpeake, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway