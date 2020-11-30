- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
CTB vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTB vs WEL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTB vs WEL Dream11 Best Picks / CTB vs WEL Dream11 Captain / CTB vs WEL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
In another clash scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, Canterbury will be clashing against Wellington in New Zealand ODD, also known as Ford Trophy 2020-21. The sixth outing of the tournament will begin at 3.30am IST and will be played at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora. In the previous Ford Trophy 2020-21 Canterbury vs Wellington outing, Canterbury got the better of their opponents as they won by 7 wickets. Batting first, Wellington scored 119 runs in of 34 overs, with all wickets down and 96 balls left to play. When Canterbury took over the crease, they scored 123 runs in just 22.4 overs, at the loss of just 7 wickets and 164 spare balls left.
It will be interesting to see if Canterbury continues their winning streak or Wellington get successful in turning the tables tonight.
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury vs Wellington: Match Details
December 1 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mainpower Oval, Rangiora
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Wellington
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington Captain: Michael Bracewell
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington vice-captain: Henry Nicholls
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Lauchie Johns
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington batsmen: Jack Boyle, Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington all-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Dream11 prediction for Canterbury vs Wellington bowlers: Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 6, Canterbury probable line up vs Wellington: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher, Will Williams, Leo Carter
CTB vs WEL Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Wellington probable line up vs Canterbury: Lauchie Johns, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Iain Mcpeake, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking