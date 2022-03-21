CTC vs BDM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match, March 22, 09:00 AM IST

CTC vs BDM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between City Cricket Club and BDMTCC:

City Cricket Club and BDMTCC will have a go at each other in the 29th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. The game will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 09:00 AM IST on March 22, Tuesday. Both the teams are expected to put up a good fight as they will be playing their last league game on Tuesday.

City Cricket Club are undefeatable in the tournament so far. They have won all their four league matches to sit at the top of the points table. Batting has emerged as the biggest strength of the team as they have consistently scored runs at a good pace.

BDMTCC, on the other hand, lost one game while winning three matches. With six points, the team is second in the Group B points table. They defeated India Club in their most recent encounter by 18 runs. Diptesh Saha and Rabi Chetri were the picks of the bowlers for the team as they picked three wickets each to restrict the opposition at 106 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between City Cricket Club and BDMTCC; here is everything you need to know:

CTC vs BDM Telecast

City Cricket Club vs BDMTCC game will not telecast in India

CTC vs BDM Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CTC vs BDM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 09:00 AM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

CTC vs BDM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rabi Chetri

Vice-Captain - Diptesh Saha

Suggested Playing XI for CTC vs BDM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Anurag Talukdar

Batters: Rahul Hazarika, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rabi Chetri

Bowlers: Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Sidharth Sarmah

CTC vs BDM Probable XIs:

City Cricket Club: Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Om Prakash Mahanta, Sibsankar Roy, Rohan Hazarika, Rahul Hazarika, Angshuman Katoni, Dhritish Rahang, Romario Sharma (c), Tej, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk)

BDMTCC: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Sankuman Mahanta, Diptesh Saha, Roshan Basfore, Sidharth Sarmah, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Musaddique Hussain, Rabi Chetri, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Hirok Jyoti Deka

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here