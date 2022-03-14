CTC vs ICL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match, March 15, 9:00 am IST

City Cricket Club vs India Club Dream11, CTC vs ICL Dream11 Latest Update, CTC vs ICL Dream11 Win, CTC vs ICL Dream11 App, CTC vs ICL Dream11 2021, CTC vs ICL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, CTC vs ICL Dream11 Live Streaming

CTC vs ICL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between City Cricket Club and India Club:

Following the conclusion of Group A matches, it is time for the Group B games in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022. There are a total of six teams in the league namely City Cricket Club, Titabor CC, Tinsukia Town Club, Tengapara CC, BDMTCC, and India Club.

In the first Group B matches, we have City Cricket Club and India Club playing against each other. The encounter will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati on March 15, Tuesday.

City Cricket Club have all-rounders in their team who can contribute in all the departments. They have a strong team on paper and are expected to do well in the competition. India Club, on the other hand, have a perfect mix of experienced and young players in their team.

Ahead of the match between City Cricket Club and India Club; here is everything you need to know:

CTC vs ICL Telecast

City Cricket Club vs India Club game will not be telecast in India.

CTC vs ICL Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CTC vs ICL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 9:00 am IST on March 15, Tuesday.

CTC vs ICL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sibsankar Roy

Vice-Captain - Govinda Rajbangshi

Suggested Playing XI for CTC vs ICL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Govinda Rajbangshi

Batters: Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Raju Das, Sunzow Brahma

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Hrishab Dutta Mazumder

Bowlers: Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Parikshit Banik, Ganesh Basfor

CTC vs ICL Probable XIs:

City Cricket Club: Rahul Hazarika, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Parvez Aziz, Romario Sharma, Rohan Hazarika, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Ganesh Basfor, Sibsankar Roy, Tej, Mayukh Hazarika

India Club: Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Govinda Rajbangshi, Raju Das, Sunzow Brahma, Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Hrishab Dutta Mazumder, Samik Das, Parikshit Banik, Prashant Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Rudrajeet Deka

