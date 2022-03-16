CTC vs TIC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match, March 16, 01:00 PM IST

CTC vs TIC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club T20 Championship match between City Cricket Club and Titabor CCC: City Cricket Club and Titabor CCC will face off in the 19th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship on Wednesday. The City Cricket Club defeated India Club in their first game by eight wickets. Batting first, India Club made 56 runs which City chased down in 10 overs.

On the other hand, Titabor CCC lost their first game against BDMTCC by 76 runs. BDMTCC made 130/7 in their overs quota of 20 overs. In reply, Titabor made 54 runs and only two batters managed to go past a double-digit score. They will aim to put up a better performance in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between City Cricket Club and Titabor CCC, here is everything you need to know:

CTC vs TIC Telecast

City Cricket Club vs Titabor CCC game will not telecast in India

CTC vs TIC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club T20 Championship will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CTC vs TIC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati, India at 01:00 PM IST on March 16, Wednesday.

CTC vs TIC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hirok Jyoti Choudhury

Vice-Captain: Sibsankar Roy

Suggested Playing XI for CTC vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Parvez Aziz, Gonesh Sarmah, Ananta Borah, Rahul Hazarika, Sunny Parashar

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal

Bowlers: Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Rishav Handique, Edul Ali

CTC vs TIC Probable XIs:

City Cricket Club: Romario Sharma (C), Rahul Hazarika, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Om Prakash Mahanta, Angshuman Katoni, Sibsankar Roy, Parvez Aziz, Dhritish Rahang, Hrishikesh Tamuli (WK), Tajinder Singh

Titabor CCC: Probin Borah (WK), Gonesh Sarmah, Ananta Borah, Master Queen Kumar Thengal (C), Munti Hazarika, Sunny Parashar, Siddhant Das, Edul Ali, Rishav Dutta, Bishwajit Sahu, Rishav Handique

