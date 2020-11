CTL vs CTT Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTL vs CTT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTL vs CTT Dream11 Best Picks / CTL vs CTT Dream11 Captain / CTL vs CTT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Catalunya CC and Catalunya Tigers CC have entirely contrasting results in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona Bash. Catalunya CC have been on the losing side of all the four matches that they have played till now. The team have not managed to open their point bank and are placed at the last spot of the point table. Catalunya Tigers CC, on the other hand, have won all the matches and are at the top spot of the point table. The team have a total of eight points till now.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC match is scheduled for Monday, November 23. The outing will commence from 3 PM IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. In the latest outing, Catalunya Tigers CC beat Badalona Shaheen CC by 2 runs. Catalunya CC, on the other hand, lost the match to Pak I Care by 31 runs.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash can be watched online on FanCode.

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

November 23 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC captain: Adeel Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC vice-captain: Gurwinder Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC batsmen: Adeel Sarwar, Asjad Butt, Ramiz Mehmood

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC all-rounders: Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Farrukh Sohail, Gurwinder Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL vs CTT Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Nawazish Ali

CTL vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Usman Mushtaq, Rauf Zaman (wk), Khizar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Farrukh Sohail, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Nawazish Ali, Ghulam Sabar (c).

CTL vs CTT ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Catalunya CC: Umair Aftab (c & wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Kamran Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed