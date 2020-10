CTL vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTL vs FZL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTL vs FZL Dream11 Best Picks / CTL vs FZL Dream11 Captain / CTL vs FZL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The last match of the group stage in the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between two of the best teams of Group B, Catalunya and Falco Zalmi CC. While FZL have lost just one match out of the six played, CTL have won all of its first five matches. CTL are scheduled to play Hira CC Sabadell earlier in the day in which they are a strong favourite and will likely extend their unbeaten run to six matches. Both teams have the strongest chances of making the semi-finals. But a lot will depend on how Pak Montcada CC fare against Gracia CC as they are the third contenders in the fray.

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC: Match Details

October 29 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC captain: Tanveer Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Adeel Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC wicketkeeper: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Yasir Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC all-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Atif Muhammad, Nadeem Shahzad, Sharique Hussain Agha

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Muhammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Sharique Hussain Agha

CTL vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Atif Muhammad, Nadeem Shahzad