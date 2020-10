CTL vs GCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTL vs GCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTL vs GCC Dream11 Captain / CTL vs GCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

CTL vs GCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Gracia CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Group B teams – Catalunya vs Gracia CC. CTL have had a strong start to the season with two wins in two matches played, with huge margins of 40 (vs Men In Blue CC) and 30 runs (vs Joves Units CC). They are going to be tough to beat for GCC who have lost the only game they played so far. In their last match, they were restricted to 57 runs in 10 overs, which their opponents Raval Sporting CC chased down with ease in 6.4 overs without losing a single wicket. GCC will have to dig deep to bounce back from that loss and challenge a team as strong as CTL. The match will be played at 04:30 IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 19 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC vice-captain: Bikramjit Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC wicketkeeper: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC batsmen: Bikramjit Singh, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Naveed Aslam, Alumdar Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC all-rounders: Rauf Zaman, Ali Azam, Vicky Sodhi

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Gracia CC bowlers: Syed Sherazi, Jujhar Singh, Paramjit Singh

CTL vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Gracia CC: Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Muhammad Safdar Khan, Saqib Latif, Rauf Zaman, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Abdul Wadood Awan, Syed Sherazi

CTL vs GCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Kuldeep Lal (WK), Alumdar Hussain, Bikramjit Singh, Heera Mahey, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sodhi, Vijay Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Jujhar Singh, Paramjit Singh

