CTL vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 03, 9:30 PM IST

CTL vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya CC and Hawks: Catalunya CC will be playing their first match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 on Wednesday as they will be squaring off against the Hawks. The match is scheduled to be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

Since it is their first match, both the teams are likely to be clueless about the behavior of the pitch and other playing conditions. Catalunya CC and Hawks will be eyeing a positive start to their campaign in the ECS Barcelona 2021 with a victory in their first match.

Catalunya CC will be expecting good performances from their main players including Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, and Mohammad Basit. On the other hand, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Zafar Farhan, and Shakil Ahmed are likely to be standout players from Hawks camp.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya CC and Hawks; here is everything you need to know:

CTL vs HAW Telecast

The Catalunya CC vs Hawks game will not be telecasted in India.

CTL vs HAW Live Streaming

The match between Catalunya CC and Hawks will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CTL vs HAW Match Details

The fifth match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Catalunya CC playing against the Hawks at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 03, Wednesday.

CTL vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shakil Ahmed

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Armghan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for CTL vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khurram Shahzad

Batters: Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Zafar Farhan

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Basit, Aamir Javid

Bowlers: Asim Raja, Umair Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed

CTL vs HAW Probable XIs:

Catalunya CC: Rauf Zaman, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Mohammad Basit, Muhammad Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Nadim Hussain

Hawks: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia, Umair Muhammad, Shakil Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Waheed Elahi, Ameer Hamzah

