CTL vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Joves Units CC will being their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign against Catalunya CC on Tuesday, October 13. The ECS T10 Barcelona Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Catalunya CC, who defeated Bengali CC in their previous match, will look to extend their winning streak. The ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC match will kick off at 4:30 PM.

The teams taking part in the league are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona

ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming

All the matches will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

CTL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details

October 13 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, CTL vs JUCC Dream11 team for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC:

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC captain: A Ullah

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: M Farid

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC wicket keeper: A Ullah

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: S Shahbaz, M Ali Bajwa

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC all rounders: T Ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, M Farid, Z Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: S Hussain, N Aslam, Q Syed, S Khan

CTL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: R Zaman, M Asif Zia, S Shahbaz, M Ali Bajwa, M Khan, Y Ali, A Azam, S Hussain, N Aslam, Q Syed and Z Ahmed

CTL vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Catalunya CC: A Ullah, M Iqbal, U Ashgar, A Hurair, I Muzzamil, B Basharat, A Raza, T Ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, M Farid and S Khan

