CTL vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 2nd match of the 2nd edition of ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Catalunya CC and Bangladesh Kings CC. Catalunya CC are the defending champions and will be hoping to start the league with a victory. They had won the previous edition of ECS T10 Barcelona last month by defeating Falco CC in the finals by 11 runs. However, Bangladesh Kings CC was knocked out by Catalunya CC in the 2nd semi-final by 10 runs. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Match Details

November 9 – 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC captain: Jubed Miah

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC vice-captain: Mohammad Yasin

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC batsmen: Kamrul Islam Foysol, Muhammad Rafique, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC all-rounders: Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Saqib Muhammad

ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya vs Bangladesh Kings CC bowlers: Ali Azam, Moshiur Rahman, Syed Rizvi

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar.

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed.

