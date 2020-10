CTL vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTL vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTL vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTL vs KCC Dream11 Captain / CTL vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between the top team of Group B Catalunya and the runner-up team of Group A Kings CC on Friday at 03:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. While KCC won six matches and lost just one in the group stage, CTL are undefeated so far, winning all of its seven matches. CTL won two back to back matches yesterday and are looking as hot as they have been in the earlier stages of the tournament. But it should not expect an easy affair here as KCC have a solid all-round game which can trouble any team on a good day.

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Kings CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya vs Kings CC: Match Details

October 30 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya playing 11 against Kings CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (WK), Yasir Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Shaukat Shahbaz, Ali Azam, Sharique Hussain Agha

CTL vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Catalunya: Jubed Miah (WK), Shakil Mia, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, MD Rahul, Shahedur Rahman, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moynul Islam, Hussain Aminul