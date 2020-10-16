CTT vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CTT vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTT vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs FCC Dream11 Captain / CTT vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
CTT vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In one of the most interesting and intense encounter for Group A, Catalunya Tigers CC will be up against the Fateh CC in the 18th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona. As both teams lost their previous outings, it will be interesting to see which team bounces back to victory with the CTT vs FCC fixture. Host Catalunya Tigers have played three matches in this season so far. While they secured victory in one match, the other two were lost consecutively, becoming a disappointing campaign for the team. CTT are placed at the 5th position in the score table with 2 points.
A similar fate is following Fateh CC, who started their campaign with a narrow win against Bengali CC. While the hopes were high with the team, they were defeated in their second match against Pakcelona CC by 31 runs. The CTT vs FCC outing is scheduled to be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona at 2.30pm IST.
CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC: Match Details
October 16 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona, CTT vs FCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC captain: Umair Aftab
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC vice-captain: Rajiv Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC wicket keeper: Tahir Ilyas
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC batsmen: Davinder Singh Kaur, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC all-rounders: Umair Aftab, Happy Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FCC Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC bowlers: Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Rajiv Singh
CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh
CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking