CTT vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Fateh CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In one of the most interesting and intense encounter for Group A, Catalunya Tigers CC will be up against the Fateh CC in the 18th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona. As both teams lost their previous outings, it will be interesting to see which team bounces back to victory with the CTT vs FCC fixture. Host Catalunya Tigers have played three matches in this season so far. While they secured victory in one match, the other two were lost consecutively, becoming a disappointing campaign for the team. CTT are placed at the 5th position in the score table with 2 points.

A similar fate is following Fateh CC, who started their campaign with a narrow win against Bengali CC. While the hopes were high with the team, they were defeated in their second match against Pakcelona CC by 31 runs. The CTT vs FCC outing is scheduled to be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona at 2.30pm IST.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

October 16 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh

CTT vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Rajiv Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh