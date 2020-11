CTT vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTT vs FZL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs FZL Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs FZL Dream11 Captain /CTT vs FZL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After defeating Catalunya CC by eight wickets in their latest match, Catalunya Tigers CC will now be aiming to defeat Falco Zalmi CC. In the 31st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC will take on Falco Zalmi CC at 5 PM IST on Wednesday, November 18. The scheduled fixture will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. In the previous fixture, Falco Zalmi CC too were on the winning side, after the team beat Fateh CC by 66 runs.

CTT vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

CTT vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Live Score / Scorecard

CTT vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC: Match Details

November 18 - 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, CTT vs FZL Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC captain: Aziz Muhammad

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Adeel Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC wicket keeper: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Ijaz Ahmad, Adeel Sarwar, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC all-rounders: Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Aziz Muhammad, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif

CTT vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Sufian Ansar (wk), Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Aamir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir

CTT vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Adeel Sarwar, Awais Ahmed (wk), Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif

