CTT vs HCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Hawks CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Match 51 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between two of the teams lying in the bottom half of Group A, Catalunya Tigers CC and Hawks CC. While HCC have won just one game in the first five they have played, CTT have won two out of five. It has been over a week since CTT played their last match, in which they were badly beaten by United CC Girona. They had enough time to introspect and chalk out the future course of action. They have a chance to win some points here and break into the top 4 in the group. The match will be played at 05:00 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 28 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

CTT vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: Umair Aftab, Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

CTT vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Kamraan Zia, Amir Hamza, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah (WK), Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi, Amir Ali, Umair Muhammad