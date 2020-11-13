CTT vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTT vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Captain / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Catalunya Tigers CC will face off Bangladesh Kings CC in the 19th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona on November 13 at 7 pm IST. The match will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. This is the 2nd match of CTT in this tournament while KCC has played five games so far out of which they won 3 and hold the third spot on the points table. However, Catalunya Tigers CC were inconsistent in the ECS last season. They won just four games and couldn’t make it to the semi-finals. They will be hoping for better in this tournament.

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Match Details

November 13 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC captain: D. Singh Kaur

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC vice-captain: Hussain Aminul

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC batsmen: Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Hussain Aminul, M. Asjed

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC all-rounders: M. Zeeshan, Md Siraj Nipo

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC bowlers: G. Sarwar, M. Kashif, M. Jamil Shemu, M. Shafiullah

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Bangladesh Kings CC: Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Amir Raza, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan.

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Md Siraj Nipo, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Hussain Aminul.