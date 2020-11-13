CTT vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CTT vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTT vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Captain / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
Catalunya Tigers CC will face off Bangladesh Kings CC in the 19th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona on November 13 at 7 pm IST. The match will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. This is the 2nd match of CTT in this tournament while KCC has played five games so far out of which they won 3 and hold the third spot on the points table. However, Catalunya Tigers CC were inconsistent in the ECS last season. They won just four games and couldn’t make it to the semi-finals. They will be hoping for better in this tournament.
CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.
CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Live Score / Scorecard
CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC: Match Details
November 13 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC captain: D. Singh Kaur
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC vice-captain: Hussain Aminul
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC wicketkeeper: Jubed Miah
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC batsmen: Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Hussain Aminul, M. Asjed
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC all-rounders: M. Zeeshan, Md Siraj Nipo
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC bowlers: G. Sarwar, M. Kashif, M. Jamil Shemu, M. Shafiullah
CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Bangladesh Kings CC: Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Amir Raza, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan.
CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bangladesh Kings CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Md Siraj Nipo, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Hussain Aminul.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
