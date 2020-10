CTT vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTT vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Captain / CTT vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Kings CC is set to start their campaign in the ECS T10 Barcelona series on Wednesday against UCC. They will play their second match against CTT, who are in high spirits after their dominant performance against Bengali CC on Day 1 of the tournament. They won the match with a huge margin of 60 runs. For a short format game of 10 overs, the win was quite impressive as the team performed well in both departments. KCC will need to bring their A game to go toe to toe against CTT. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona at 02:30 pm IST.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 14 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC captain: Jamshad Afzal

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: Moshiur Rahman

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC wicketkeeper: Tahir Ilyas

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Tahed Ahmed, Moyez Uddin

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Sofiqul Islam

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs KCC Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Moshiur Rahman

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal¸ Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

CTT vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahed Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, Jubed Miah (WK), Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed, MD Rahul, Ripon Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri