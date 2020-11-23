CTT vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona , Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
CTT vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona , Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CTT vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Captain / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 23, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Catalunya Tigers CC will face off Pak I Care in the penultimate match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona series on November 23 at 5 pm IST. The match will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The match is quite important for both the teams as it could decide the winner of the tournament. Both the teams are in terrific form and have almost similar net run rates. While Catalunya Tigers CC have been superb in the game and hold the top spot on the points table, Pak I Care have been also playing quite well. PAK have won almost every game except one against Catalunya Tigers CC. They lost it by only 5 runs and now this is a must-win game for the team.
CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.
CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care: Match Details
November 23 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care captain: M. Ihsan
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care vice-captain: A. Sarwar
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care wicketkeeper: M. Ihsan, U. Aftab
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care batsmen: S. Ahmed, A. Mahboob, A. Butt, J. Afzal
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care all-rounders: M. Kamran, A. Sarwar
ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs PAK Dream11 team for Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care bowlers: H. Gondal, A. Muhammad, S. Ahmed
CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Umair Aftab (c & wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Kamran Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed.
CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Pak I Care playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas (c), Aabid Mahboob, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Jafri, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking