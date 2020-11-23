CTT vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona , Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTT vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Captain / CTT vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Catalunya Tigers CC will face off Pak I Care in the penultimate match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona series on November 23 at 5 pm IST. The match will take place at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The match is quite important for both the teams as it could decide the winner of the tournament. Both the teams are in terrific form and have almost similar net run rates. While Catalunya Tigers CC have been superb in the game and hold the top spot on the points table, Pak I Care have been also playing quite well. PAK have won almost every game except one against Catalunya Tigers CC. They lost it by only 5 runs and now this is a must-win game for the team.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be live-streamed online on FanCode.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

November 23 – 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against Pak I Care: Umair Aftab (c & wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Kamran Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed.

CTT vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona Bash, Pak I Care playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas (c), Aabid Mahboob, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Jafri, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.