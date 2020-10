CTT vs UCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CTT vs UCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CTT vs UCC Dream11 Best Picks / CTT vs UCC Dream11 Captain / CTT vs UCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Two of the stronger teams of the Group A - Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona – will face off in the 27th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Both teams have won two matches in the tournament so far, although CTT has played one match more than UCC. Both teams won their previous matches with ease. While CTT beat Fateh CC by 50 runs, UCC defeated Pakcelona CC by 10 wickets, with 6.2 overs to spare. Those are pretty big margins considering the short format of T10 matches. The winner of the upcoming contest stands a chance to take the top spot on the points table. The match will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

CTT vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona Live Streaming

CTT vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona: Live Score / Scorecard

CTT vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona: Match Details

October 20 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

CTT vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Catalunya Tigers CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Umair Aftab, Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

CTT vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Catalunya Tigers CC: Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Adil Ali (WK), Sumair Safdar Khan, Paramvir Singh, Amar Shakoor Jan, Muhammad Sheraz, Kamran Muhammad, Hikmat Khan