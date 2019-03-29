Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cummins to Stay Back in UAE After Behrendorff Illness

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has been asked to stay back in the United Arab Emirates after an illness ruled out Jason Behrendorff of the fourth ODI on Friday. Cummins was set to miss the remaining two ODIs against Pakistan and return home to rest ahead of the World Cup.

Cummins did not play the first two matches and returned to the XI for the third game, where he picked up 3 for 23. Prior to that game, he picked up 14 wickets from five ODIs in Australia's series win in India.

Australia will now have three frontline quicks to choose from for the final two matches of the series in Dubai; Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson and Cummins.

Team management are sweating on fitness to other key pacers, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood recuperating from injuries. They, along with Jhye Richardson, are expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Behrendorff's illness will also add to the woes of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, who have already lost the services of New Zealand pacer Adam Milne. MI will wait to hear about the status of Behrendorff's illness before taking a decision on whether to ask for a replacement.

On Thursday, West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph had joined MI as replacement for Milne.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
