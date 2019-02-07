Current Generation of South African Players Unaffected by ‘Chokers’ Tag: Ngidi

Loading...
Historically, it has always been a case of ‘nearly there’ for South Africa in the World Cup, but given that this is a completely different generation of cricketers, they don’t feel the pressure or carry the baggage of those experiences.
“As a team, you don’t see it as choking,” Ngidi said on the side lines of the Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy Tour. “People are allowed to play good cricket on the day. It’s all international teams so you can’t tell me you’re not going to lose a semi-final game.
"It is tough (to win a semi-final), and it hasn't been able to be done in the past, but it could happen this year," he said. "That chokers tag is created by people, but I wouldn't say it affects the team.
"We've got nothing to lose," he pointed out. "It (winning the World Cup) has never been done before by the cricket team, so we're going there with a clean slate."
South Africa hosted a memorable World Cup in 2003, which saw India and Australia take each other on in the final and Australia win the second of what would eventually be three consecutive World Cup titles.
Ngidi, who was in grade 1 at the time said that watching the likes of Makhaya Ntini and Shaun Pollock inspired him.
So, a successful campaign for South Africa could “inspire a lot of kids”, said Ngidi.
“"I've always been one to say that most of our talent is hidden in the deepest and darkest corners of South Africa. So we don't know if we could be getting the next Kagiso Rabada or Dale Steyn out of Soweto. It's good to inspire people and show them anything is (possible)!"
First Published: February 7, 2019, 1:48 PM IST