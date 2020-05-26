Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Current Group of Pacers Will Continue for At Least Two More Years: Bharath Arun

Bharat Arun says the current crop of fast bowlers will stick around for "at least two years"

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
Current Group of Pacers Will Continue for At Least Two More Years: Bharath Arun

India bowling coach Bharath Arun says the current crop of fast bowlers will stick around for "at least two years" while stressing that they are also focusing on the next set of pacers.

Among Umesh Yadav (32 years old), Ishant Sharma (31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (30), Mohammed Shami (29) and Jasprit Bumrah (26), only Bumrah is in his early days of Test career.

"The present attack has done exceptionally well and I don't see any problem in them continuing as a group for at least two more years. If they remain fit and strong, they can well continue after that as a group but yes certainly two years at least," Arun told PTI.

"Yes, an exciting crop of fast bowlers is coming through and it will require a joint effort of the selectors and coaches to identify the next batch so that there is a healthy bench strength. Also we can use fast bowlers as per rotation policy depending on their respective workloads. This is required as you want your prime fast bowlers to be ready for the best occasions."

Arun said the management is looking at including all promising pacers from domestic cricket as well to join the national camp, if and when that happens post the lockdown.

"I would like all the contracted fast bowlers to be in the camp, also some of the promising bowlers (fast and spin) who have done well in domestic cricket as well as for India A to be included in the camp," he said.

Arun said the team would also use the camp as an opportunity to get used to the saliva ban imposed by ICC.

"Use of saliva is a very difficult habit to get over. We will make a conscious effort to get over this habit during our practice sessions," he said.

"Getting ready for Test matches means more number of overs under their belt, whereas it will be a little quicker for T20 games. You need to go through a process and it will take 6 to 8 weeks."

Arun said he wasn't worried about the fitness (and injury concerns) of players when they resume playing after a long break.

"Honestly, I won't say I am worried about anything as bowlers have worked really hard to get stronger and that augurs extremely well for our boys," he said.

"Skill-wise we just need to sharpen ourselves, the biggest challenge is how quickly you can get the bowlers match ready."

Bharat ArunBhuvneshwar Kumarishant sharmajasprit bumrahmohammed shamiUmesh Yadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more