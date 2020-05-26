Current Group of Pacers Will Continue for At Least Two More Years: Bharath Arun

India bowling coach Bharath Arun says the current crop of fast bowlers will stick around for "at least two years" while stressing that they are also focusing on the next set of pacers.
Among Umesh Yadav (32 years old), Ishant Sharma (31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (30), Mohammed Shami (29) and Jasprit Bumrah (26), only Bumrah is in his early days of Test career.
"The present attack has done exceptionally well and I don't see any problem in them continuing as a group for at least two more years. If they remain fit and strong, they can well continue after that as a group but yes certainly two years at least," Arun told PTI.
"Yes, an exciting crop of fast bowlers is coming through and it will require a joint effort of the selectors and coaches to identify the next batch so that there is a healthy bench strength. Also we can use fast bowlers as per rotation policy depending on their respective workloads. This is required as you want your prime fast bowlers to be ready for the best occasions."
Arun said the management is looking at including all promising pacers from domestic cricket as well to join the national camp, if and when that happens post the lockdown.
"I would like all the contracted fast bowlers to be in the camp, also some of the promising bowlers (fast and spin) who have done well in domestic cricket as well as for India A to be included in the camp," he said.
Arun said the team would also use the camp as an opportunity to get used to the saliva ban imposed by ICC.
"Use of saliva is a very difficult habit to get over. We will make a conscious effort to get over this habit during our practice sessions," he said.
"Getting ready for Test matches means more number of overs under their belt, whereas it will be a little quicker for T20 games. You need to go through a process and it will take 6 to 8 weeks."
Arun said he wasn't worried about the fitness (and injury concerns) of players when they resume playing after a long break.
"Honestly, I won't say I am worried about anything as bowlers have worked really hard to get stronger and that augurs extremely well for our boys," he said.
"Skill-wise we just need to sharpen ourselves, the biggest challenge is how quickly you can get the bowlers match ready."
