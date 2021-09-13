'Current Indian Batting Order Nowhere as Strong as Fab Five’ of Last Decade: Shane Warne

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne praised the Indian team and the current crop of batsmen but was quick to add that it was nowhere close to the Indian batting order that included Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

While Warne was impressed with the performance of India captain Virat Kohli and all his batting feats, he felt the overall batting composition of India in Tests is no match to the ‘Fab Five’ of 2000s.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet, if not the best across all forms, but when you see that top five of Sehwag, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman and Tendulkar, that isn’t bad. I don’t think you can say that it’s the best batting Indian side," Warne said in a show on Sky Sports on September 10.

Apart from praising Virat Kohli, Shane Warne named Rohit Sharma as another outstanding player. He also identified wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to be a future superstar. However, he praised the Indian fast-bowling attack and said that the pedigree and skills of the Indian bowlers have made the side a powerhouse, a team that could win in any condition all across the world.

After the series against England was cancelled with the score line reading 2-1 in favour of India, the Indian players have started assembling in the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming phase of the Indian Premier League. The second phase of the IPL will start from September 19 in the UAE. It will then be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup and hence, the IPL is a great opportunity for players to fine tune their preparations.

