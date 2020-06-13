Current Indian Team Lacks Belief in Crucial Games: Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes the current Indian cricket team lacks the ability to deliver the goods in crucial knockout games.
Gambhir said that what sets apart a good team from a great team is how they perform in crunch situations and that the current side have always done poorly when the pressure was at its highest.
"What sets you apart from being a good player to being a very very good player in a team is what you do on those crucial games," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"I think probably we have not been able to handle the pressure, probably other teams have been able to handle the pressure that way. If you look at all the semi-finals and finals, it just shows when playing really well in the league stage and you don't play well in the semi-finals or knockouts, it’s probably your mental toughness as well.
"We can keep talking that we’ve got everything, we have the ability to be the world champions, but till the time you don't go on the cricket field and prove that, you will never be called the world champions. So it's just your ability in those crunch situations.
"I've always said this, in bilaterals and league stages you have got probably a chance to make the mistake, come to the knockout stages, you don't have a chance to make a mistake, you make a mistake and you're going back home.
"So that's where beliefs come into play and that where India lacks in all those crucial games."
Since the 2011 World Cup, India have failed to win a single ICC tournament despite making it to the final four on each occasion. The last time India made it to the finals of a tournament was the 2017 Champions Trophy, which they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan.
