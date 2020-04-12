Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Current Players Don't Compare Themselves With Their Heroes: Moin

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan feels that current players don't believe in idolising or comparing themselves with their heroes that have played in previous sides.

IANS |April 12, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Current Players Don't Compare Themselves With Their Heroes: Moin

Lahore: Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan feels that current players don't believe in idolising or comparing themselves with their heroes that have played in previous sides.

"People come and tell us your generation had amazing players. My personal opinion is that we used to idolise great players who came before us," Moin told his former captain Wasim Akram in a video uploaded on BSport Pakistan's YouTube channel.

"We tried to reach their standard and set the bar high for ourselves. Nowadays, players tend not to compare their performances against others. Maybe they are just playing for themselves, that could be one of the reasons. Also, there are lot of cricketers these days due to T20 cricket so consistency is a bit difficult for players these days," said Moin.

Wasim said that his aim when he first broke into the team was to consistently take more wickets than captain Imran Khan.

"When I broke into the team, my aim was to take more wickets than Imran Khan. When you came into the team your mindset must be to take more catches and effect more stumpings than your heroes," Akram said.

Moin said that it was the same with Inzamam-ul-Haq, with whom he used to share rooms.

"I used to idolise my heroes what they used to do. How many catches they had, how they used to play. How much hard work I will have to put in to beat their mark. Inzamam-ul-Haq, my roommate, he was also the same. He used to say ‘he has scored these many runs and now I will have to score more'," Moin said.

moin khanpcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more