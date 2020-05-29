Current T20 World Cup Schedule Under 'Very High Risk', Next Window in Feb-Mar: Kevin Roberts
Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts has downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead in 2020, saying the October-November schedule was under “very high risk” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
