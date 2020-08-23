Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

22/1 (1.4)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 176 runs in 50 balls at 21.12 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Current Test Team Under Virat Kohli is India's Best Ever in Terms of Balance: Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has described the current Indian Test side under Virat Kohli as the best ever, saying that the lethal bowling attack makes it more balanced than the teams of earlier eras. Under Kohli, India reached the top of ICC Test rankings and the team is currently at number one spot in the World Test Championship standings. The highlight of the team's success is the first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 tour.

PTI |August 23, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
virat kohli, bcci, sourav ganguly

PTI |August 23, 2020, 10:51 AM IST

ALSO READ - India to Host England in Feb 2021, After Australia Tour: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

"I believe this team is the best ever Indian Test team in terms of balance, in terms of ability, in terms of skills, in terms of temperament. Can't think of a better Indian Test team," Gavaskar said during the 'India Today's' e-Conclave Inspiration series. Gavaskar said what stands out in the current team is the "varied bowling attack" which can win matches on any surface, irrespective of the conditions.

"This team has the attack to win on any surface. It doesn't need any help in conditions…they can win on any surface. Batting-wise there were teams in 1980s that were pretty similar. But they didn't have the bowlers that Virat has," the former captain said. Talking further about the world-class bowlers India currently has, Gavaskar said, "Definitely without a question, India has got such a varied bowling attack today and that is so essential. There is a saying that 'if you don't take 20 wickets you won't win a match'.

"We have got the bowling to take 20 Australian wickets on 1 run less than what India has scored," said the 71-year-old Gavaskar, who scored 10122 runs from 125 Tests between 1971 and 1987. While India have always had skilled batsmen and great spinners, it has been the development of a clutch of world-class fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar that has made it the world's top team in recent years. On the current batting line-up, Gavaskar said the current Indian Test team can score more runs than the likes of Australia, which leads the ICC Test team rankings.

ALSO READ - 12 Years of Virat Kohli in ODIs: Run-Machine, Highest Average, Champion Chaser & Greatest Match-Winner

"You need to score runs also. We saw that in England in 2018. We saw that in South Africa in 2017 when we went there. We got 20 wickets every time but we didn't score enough runs. "But now I think we have also got the batting to be able to score more runs than Australians."

bccisunil gavaskarvirat kohliWorld Test Championship

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
