Current Test Team Under Virat Kohli is India's Best Ever in Terms of Balance: Sunil Gavaskar
Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has described the current Indian Test side under Virat Kohli as the best ever, saying that the lethal bowling attack makes it more balanced than the teams of earlier eras. Under Kohli, India reached the top of ICC Test rankings and the team is currently at number one spot in the World Test Championship standings. The highlight of the team's success is the first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 tour..
