Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

Curtailed IPL is One Among Seven Options Discussed at Owners' Meeting: BCCI

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal tried to downplay the discussion on options and said that there will be another meeting later to discuss other modalities.

PTI |March 14, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Curtailed IPL is One Among Seven Options Discussed at Owners' Meeting: BCCI

A curtailed Indian Premier League was one of the options discussed at Saturday's meeting between BCCI and the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic even as Kings XI Punjab's Ness Wadia said that he doesn't know when the T20 event will commence.

The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from March 29 to April 15 due to government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal of three states to host any matches.

"We cannot and no one, you know, is in a position today to say when it's going to start. We will review the situation after two to three weeks. And hopefully by then the cases will reduce," Wadia told reporters after IPL owners' meeting with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

A Board source, however, stuck to listing the options that were discussed at the meeting.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity here.

Wadia made it clear that at this moment, the health safety measures are paramount.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.

"The second option right now is that teams could be divided into two groups of four and then top four go into the play-offs. The third option is increase of double headers (played on weekdays)," the source informed.

The fourth option is holding all matches in just a couple of centres with restricted movements of players, support staff and TV crew.

Another option is to play behind closed doors and have all the 60 games in a shorter time frame which will ensure that the stakeholders do not lose out truckloads of money.

The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.

COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at financial loss."

"At the meeting everyone agreed that human beings come first and finance comes second. We are here to adhere to governments directives. I don't see anything being decided before the end of the month. We have to wait and watch and hope situation improves," Wadia further said.

"No decision can be taken until there is clarity. Clarity will only be in two three weeks. As far as your next question is will foreign players come on? I don't know. There is a ban till the April 15 and then we'll see. So if IPL happens, great if it doesn't happen, so be it," Wadia further added.

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal tried to downplay the discussion on options and said that there will be another meeting later to discuss other modalities.

"As things progress and evolve, BCCI will call for another meeting to discuss all the options. Today's meeting was to tell us that they are watching the situation, all of us are watching and we will take a call in due course," said Jindal.

Asked whether there will be more double-headers the season, Jindal said, "We didn't discuss anything, we need to assess the situation and the health and safety of public is most important consideration.

bcciipl 2020ipl gcness wadiashahrukh khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more