Curtis Campher Gets Maiden Call-up to Ireland Squad for First England ODI
Andrew Balbirnie will captain the side, with Ireland hoping to pull off an upset against an England side missing Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the ongoing West Indies tests.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
