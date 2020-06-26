Former Australia captain Steve Waugh called former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose his 'most respected opponent'.
Waugh said that Ambrose never said anything on the field which, in his opinion, was worse than getting sledged.
“Curtly Ambrose was a great bowler. He was an incredible adversary and my most respected opponent. He never said anything to you, and that was worse than sledging. You didn’t know what he was thinking, is he trying to get me out, or is he going to hurt me,” Waugh told former England cricketer Michael Artherton in a Sky Sports Youtube video.
"That’s worse than someone telling you what they are going to do. He was always there on the good length, and his short ball was always on the throat. He was an incredible competitor."
Waugh also spoke about his double hundred against West Indies in the 1995 Jamaica Test. That innings helped Australia beat the West Indies 2-1 in a four match Test series on their home turf.
Also Read: Trying to Limit The Success of a Black Team - Darren Sammy on ‘Bouncer Rule’
"The West Indies innings made me as a player and probably goes back to Bob Simpson. He doesn’t get a lot of credit. After the first couple of Tests, he sat our group of batsmen down and he said ‘this is not good enough.
"Somewhere, one of you guys need to go and get a big hundred, and we said ‘well, hang on look, why don’t you go and try this, those are four quicks, and we are doing our best’.
"But I walked away from that meeting and I thought ‘maybe there is something in what he is saying. Are we tough enough? Can we break through and get that big score’.
"That happened in the 200 I scored in Jamaica. Sometimes you need to be told the truth and he told us ‘you are soft, and need to do better’. And getting that 200 was the highlight of my career, against the best team in the world that had been unbeaten in 15 years."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Curtly Ambrose an 'Incredible Competitor', Never Knew What He Was Thinking: Steve Waugh
Former Australia captain Steve Waugh called former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose his 'most respected opponent'.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings