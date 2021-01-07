- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
Curtly Ambrose Applies for Bowling Coach Role at England - Report
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
Legendary West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has applied for the post of bowling coach at ECB, which was advertised by the England Board around three weeks ago.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Ambrose, if selected, will have to work with England's next generation of pacers, assist the senior team and also lead A tours.
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1
Among the best pacers of his era, Ambrose picked 405 Test wickets and 225 ODI wickets from 98 and 176 matches in the respective formats.
'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report
The tall fast bowler has the lowest average among all the fast bowlers who have picked 400 plus wickets (20.99).
Ambrose' international career ran from 1988 to 2000, after which he had a coaching stint with West Indies when the team won the 2016 T20 World Cup.
England’s senior Test squad is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, set to begin from January 14.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking