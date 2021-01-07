CRICKETNEXT

Curtly Ambrose Applies for Bowling Coach Role at England - Report

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has applied for the post of bowling coach at ECB, which was advertised by the England Board around three weeks ago.

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose has applied for the post of bowling coach at ECB, which was advertised by the England Board around three weeks ago.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ambrose, if selected, will have to work with England's next generation of pacers, assist the senior team and also lead A tours.

Among the best pacers of his era, Ambrose picked 405 Test wickets and 225 ODI wickets from 98 and 176 matches in the respective formats.

The tall fast bowler has the lowest average among all the fast bowlers who have picked 400 plus wickets (20.99).

Ambrose' international career ran from 1988 to 2000, after which he had a coaching stint with West Indies when the team won the 2016 T20 World Cup.

England’s senior Test squad is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-match Test series, set to begin from January 14.

