Cuteness Alert! MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Introduces Her New Pony to The World | See Picture
Dhoni who took retirement from international cricket is enjoying his idyllic retirement life in his Ranchi’s farmhouse. The cricket legend continues to play Indian Premier League (IPL), wherein he captains the Chennai Super Kings.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 4, 2021, 10:05 AM IST
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s love for animals is known to all. The star cricketer already has a long list of pets in his palatial farmhouse. Dhoni has 4 dogs named, Zoya (Dutch Shepherd), Sam (Belgian Malinois), Gabbar (White Husky), and Lilly (White Husky). The cricketer is also very fond of horses. Recently he had added a horse, named Chetak, in his already-long list of pets.
Just like her father, Ziva Singh Dhoni’s fondness for horses was quite evident from the latest post on her official Instagram account. The photo posted on Ziva’s account, which is handled by her parents, features the little one spending quality time with what appears to be a pony.
Dhoni who took retirement from international cricket is enjoying his idyllic retirement life in his Ranchi’s farmhouse. The cricket legend continues to play Indian Premier League (IPL), wherein he captains the Chennai Super Kings. As the IPL 2021 has been postponed, Dhoni has got plenty of time in hand to spend with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva. Though Dhoni does not post frequently, his wife Sakshi keeps on updating the fans through her Instagram account.
Fans reacted to Ziva’s post with comments, one of them wrote “Adorable Zizi and Rosie”. Another one wrote that a new love story has begun. “Aa gaya naya pony”,wrote a third fan.
Sakshi had recently shared a video of CSK captain petting a horse.
Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was sitting poised on the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament got suspended. As COVID-19 positive cases were reported in bio-bubbles of various franchise. Two members from the CSK camp, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey had also tested positive. Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were also among the firsts who tested positive for the virus.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the tournament will resume in September-October in UAE.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking