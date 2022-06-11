Cuttack Weather Update, India vs South Africa, Second T20I match: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s (June 12) IND vs SA second T20I match

The Proteas had to suffer a major blow ahead of the first T20I against India after their batter Aiden Markram was ruled out of the match as he was tested positive for Covid-19. But Covid threat did not deter the visitors as South Africa managed to secure an emphatic seven-wicket triumph against Men in Blue to kick off the five-match series on a positive note.

The Rishabh Pant-led side did start the match confidently as they posted a solid total of 211/4. Opening batter Ishan Kishan displayed a terrific show as he smashed 11 boundaries and three sixes to score 76 runs off 48 balls. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also emerged as his side’s highest run-scorer in the match.

In reply, all-rounder Axar Patel provided an early breakthrough as South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (10 runs off eight balls) was dismissed in the third over of the innings. But the visitors were quick to recover from the initial scare as Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out off 46 balls) and David Miller (64 not out off 31 balls) notched a strong partnership of 131 runs. Eventually, South Africa reached the target with five balls remaining.

South Africa southpaw David Miller was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid match-winning batting display.

Weather report

Cuttack weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa second T20I game as there is just an eight per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 35 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 87 per cent.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here