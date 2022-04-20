CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, MCL T20 2022, April 20, 9 AM IST

CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club: Table-toppers Chanmarians Cricket Club will fight with Chhinga Veng Cricket Club on Wednesday, April 20 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Chanmarians Cricket Club are enjoying a dream ride in the competition.

They have won all their four league matches to occupy the pole position in the points table with eight points. Chanmarians Cricket Club edged past Luangmual Cricket Club in their last game by nine wickets. Skipper Bobby Zothansanga led from the front as he took a three-wicket haul to restrict the opposition to a score of 90 runs.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, on the other hand, need to redeem themselves at the earliest in the competition. Chhinga Veng have won just one out of their four league matches to occupy the fifth place in the points table. The team will be low on confidence on Wednesday as they were outplayed by RVCC in their last game by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Chhinga Veng Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CVCC vs CHC Telecast

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

CVCC vs CHC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CVCC vs CHC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sumit Lama

Vice-Captain: Khawlhring Lalremruata

Suggested Playing XI for CVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo, William Pachuau

Batters: Khawlhring Lalremruata, Khawlhring Vanlalruata, B Lalchhuanawma

All-rounders: Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga, Rosiamliana Ralte, Lalnunkima Varte

CVCC vs CHC Probable XIs

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Lalruatdika, Rayesh Chhetri, Lalnuntluanga (c), Khawlhring Vanlalruata, Lalhruai Ralte, Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, Ricky Lalthlamuana, William Pachuau (wk), Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Lalhruaitluanga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Lalnunkima Varte, B Lalchhuanawma, G Libion, Zoremsanga, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (wk)

