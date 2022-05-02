CWA vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, May 02, 09:15 PM IST

CWA vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Kings: Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Kings will meet on Monday at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica. Kings defeated Warriors in their last match by four wickets. Shalome Parnell was the hero for his team as he scalped three wickets to restrict the Warriors to 75 runs in their ten overs.

Speaking of overall performance, Cornwall Warriors are fourth in the standings with four wins and as many losses. They gained confidence in their last game by beating Middlesex Titans by six wickets.

On the other hand, Surrey Kings are occupying second place with 11 points. They have won five matches so far while losing two games. Surrey Kings couldn’t make an impact in their last match as they were outclassed by Middlesex Titans by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Kings, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs SKI Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Kings game will not be telecast in India

CWA vs SKI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs SKI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 09:15 PM IST on May 02, Monday.

CWA vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Oraine Williams

Vice-Captain - Jermaine Blackwood

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jevoy Spence

Batters: Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Oraine Williams, Ockeeno Farqhason

All-rounders: Andre Mcarthy, Damian Ebanks, Andre McCarthy-I

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Alex Dennis, Shalome Parnell

CWA vs SKI Probable XIs:

Cornwall Warriors: Jermaine Levy, Andre McCarthy, Paul Palmer, Ockeeno Farquharson, Omar Samuels, Jevoy Spence (wk), Kerry Holness, Derval Green, Damian Bryce, Jerome Daley, Damian Ebanks (c)

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy-I, Oraine Williams, Shalome Parnell, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Brad Barnes, Jeavor Royal

