CWA vs SRI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 20, 12 AM IST

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers: Following the completion of the Spice Isle trophy, there is another T10 competition in the Caribbean, the Jamaica T10 2022. The tournament kick starts on April 19 with the final scheduled on May 6. A total of 33 matches are scheduled at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica.

The six teams participating in the event are Middlesex Titans, Surrey Kings, Cornwall Warriors, Surrey Risers, United Stars, and Surrey Royals. Cornwall Warriors will kick off the proceedings at Jamaica T10 with an encounter with Surrey Risers on April 20, Wednesday.

Cornwall Warriors have picked a good squad for the competition. Their key players are Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Michael Frew, and Ramaal Lewis. Surrey Warriors also have a strong squad on paper with players like Chadwick Walton, Delbert Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas in the team.

Ahead of the match between Cornwall Warriors and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

CWA vs SRI Telecast

Cornwall Warriors vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India.

CWA vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CWA vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12 AM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

CWA vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Derval Green

Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton

Suggested Playing XI for CWA vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Paul Palmer, Sadique Henry, Andre McCarthy

All-rounders: Michael Frew, Warren Campbell, Derval Green

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Ramaal Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Marquino Mindley

CWA vs SRI Probable XIs

Cornwall Warriors: Ramaal Lewis, Andre McCarthy, Jevoy Spence, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Michael Frew, Marquino Mindley, Bryan Gayle, Damian Ebanks, Ockeeno Farqhason, Damian Bryce

Surrey Risers: Delbert Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Sadique Henry, Herman Henry, Sheldon Cottrell, Gordon Bryan, Ricardo McIntosh, Kashaine Roberts, Lloyd Gould, Oshane Thomas, Warren Campbell

