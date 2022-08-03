CWG 2022, AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women will be bidding to register their third consecutive victory in the Commonwealth Games 2022 when they will fight a battle against Pakistan Women. The Meg Lanning-led side made a brilliant start to the tournament by defeating India Women by three wickets.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Australia chased the total of 155 with ease as Ashleigh Gardner smacked a fifty. The team continued the momentum against Barbados Women as well. Alana King and Tahlia McGrath caused carnage with the ball as Barbados scored only 64 runs in their 20 overs. Two back-to-back victories have pushed the Women in Yellow to the top of the Group A points table.

Coming to Pakistan Women, they are yet to open their account in the CWG 2022. The Women in Green suffered a 15-run loss against Barbados in their opening match. In their second match, Pakistan Women again produced a horrible batting performance. Batting first, the team scored only 99 runs and India Women chased the target within 11.4 overs.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women, here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs PAK-W Telecast

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India

AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The AU-W vs PK-W match will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham at 03:30 PM IST on August 03, Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With A Remarkable Record As India Captain

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Meg Lanning

Vice-Captain – Bismah Maroof

Suggested Playing XI for AU-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tuba Hassan, Jess Jonassen, Fatima Sana, Alana King

AUS-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs

Australia Women: Alana King, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner

Pakistan Women: Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here