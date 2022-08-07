CWG 2022: Covid-19 Positive Talia McGrath Features For Australia In Final Against India

Australia fields all-rounder Talia McGrath in the Commonwealth Games final despite testing Positive for Covid-19.

McGrath had been facing mild symptoms and her subsequent Covid-19 test returned positive.

Following Consultation with Match officials and Commonwealth Games’ medical staff, McGrath’s participation was approved, with certain protocols set to be followed.

The toss was delayed slightly due to Team India finding out about Mcgrath’s health status only before the coin-flip.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Talia McGrath was Australia’s highest run-scorer prior to the Final, scoring 126 runs in 4 matches, in the final, however, McGrath fell for 2 off 4 balls, Radha Yadav making the catch off Deepti Sharma

Statement from Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) regarding Talia McGrath:

“Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Talia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19. GA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today’s final against India. McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test.

She was named in the starting Xl at the toss and the International Cricket Council (IC) approved her participation in the final. In consultation with the GF and the IC. CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials.

The GA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee.

Any further comment will be made at a later time.”

ALSO READ| CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 10

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here