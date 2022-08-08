CWG 2022 Final: Yastika Bhatia's Tumble Triggers Laugh Riot in India Dug Out | WATCH

India wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia was hit on her head which meant Yastika Bhatia was named the concussion substitute in the all-important gold medal match at Commonwealth Games 2022. The incident happened while Australia were batting and the ball hit right on her helmet, rattling the keeper for some time. Nonetheless, it was Yastika and not Tania who became the butt of jokes as she took a tumble in the dying stages of the game.

Also Read: Why Australia All-Rounder Tahila McGrath Played CWG Final Despite Covid-19 | EXPLAINED

India were engaged in an intense chase in the final when Yastika had her opportunity to go out and bat. Nevertheless, in the process of doing so, she got stuck in one of the advertisement boards and took a tumble which triggered a laugh riot among her teammates. Smriti Mandhana was the first to realise what had happened and burst out laughing, leaving others to catch up. Even skipper Harmanpreet Kaur couldn’t keep her poker face. Watch this funny incident.



The Indian women’s cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The ‘Women In Blue’ lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Losing like winning is also a habit and in the end, the self belief of the Southern Stars prevailed with the opposition taking a lot of pressure on themselves.

Also Read: ‘Rubbish Batting…No Common Sense’ – Former Indian Captain Tears Into India After CWG 2022 Final Loss

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

With 50 needed off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, and Harmanpreet (65 off 43) in the middle of a special innings, it should have been a straightforward chase for India.

However, India found a way to fluff it as they lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again. India’s inexplicable batting collapse was also reminiscent of their failure in the 2017 ODI World Cup final in England.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here