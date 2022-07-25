CWG 2022: Harmanpreet And Co Aim For Glory in Historic Event, Australia Pose Tough Challenge Again

Cricket is all set to return to the Commonwealth Games after a long hiatus. The last time it was 1998 when cricket was part of the CWG where the South Africa men’s team emerged as the winners. However, it has returned with a twist as women’s cricket will take the center stage at the multisport mega event this time. All eyes will be on the Indian women’s team in the mega event as Harmanpreet Kaur has a big challenge ahead of herself as the ODI captain. After the retirement of Mithali Raj, India have entered a transitional phase and Harmanpreet has been chosen as the leader of the new project with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

India women’s team has played quality cricket in the past few years which includes their impressive campaigns in the 2017 ODI World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup as on both occasions they ended up runners-up. They have been eluded to getting their hands on the big trophy but they have got a chance to make history in Birmingham.

ALSO READ | Team India Break Pakistan’s ODI Record After Stunning 2-wicket Win Against West Indies – Check Stats

India failed to reach the semifinals of the 2022 ODI World Cup after losing crucial matches to the big teams but they played some quality cricket in the tournament where Mithali and Co stamped their authority over teams like West Indies and Pakistan.

Ahead of the 2022 CWG, India toured Sri Lanka to prepare for the mega event. It was the first assignment for Harmanpreet as the regular captain in ODIs and she impressed many with her leadership skills. India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, while they emerged 2-1 victorious in T20I contests.

The high-octane T20 format has been chosen for the Commonwealth Games and if managed to clinch a medal here then it is going to boost the chances of a Women’s IPL in the future.

India have several talented stars in their squad who have performed well in the T20 format be it international or Women’s Big Bash League. Harmanpreet and Mandhana are going to be the key players as the spotlight will be on them to get the job done. Apart from them, players like Shafali Varma, Pooja Vastrakar, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The opening pair of Mandhana and Shafali is one of the most fascinating in world cricket at the moment. Mandhana plays with a lot of elegance and is considered amongst one of the best batters of this generation, while young Shafali has the X-factor with her power-hitting abilities. She can take away the game from the opposition’s reach in a few overs but she has to show her true potential in the commonwealth games to give them a chance of winning a medal.

Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet commands a respect in the team and has won several matches for her team on her own. The captaincy responsibility is nothing new for her as She has been leading the T20I side for a long time now and has good tactical knowledge to make things happen in the field.

Vastrakar has also emerged as a star performer for India in the past year with her astonishing abilities with both bat and the ball. She has a good pace which can trouble any batter in the world. At the same time, she has the power to hit the ball a long way. A fast-bowling all-rounder is an asset for any team in the T20 format and she has a big role to play for India in Birmingham.

India are placed in Group A of the cricket event at CWG games where they will face arch-rivals Australia, Pakistan, and Barbados. The might Australian team is going to be a tough challenge for the Indian women’s team. Meg Lanning and Co have played dominant cricket against the Women in Blue in recent times and they are going to pose a big threat for them in the group stage.

Apart from Pakistan are going to be the underdogs in Group A. They had a forgettable ODI WC campaign this year but Bismah Maroof and Co. are desperate to make a mark in women’s cricket like their Asian neighbours.

The first target for India will be to reach the semifinals stage and there are high chances of it looking at the match-ups in their group. However, it will be icing on the cake if they managed to top Group A.

While group B can be termed as ‘Group of Death’ where England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will fight hard to reach the semifinals.

India’s Squad for CWG 2022: Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Standby players: Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav

Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s Schedule at CWG 2022

July 29 – vs Australia

July 31- vs Pakistan

August 3 – vs Barbados

August 6 – Semi-final 1 and 2

August 7 0 Final and Bronze medal place off

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here