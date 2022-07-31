CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Goes Past MS Dhoni To Become India's Best T20I Skipper By Numbers

India cantered past Pakistan by 8 wickets in their second Group A match at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. Pakistan were never a match for India after they were bowled out for 99 in their innings after they won the toss and batted first. Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana both picked a couple of wickets each as they were bundled out for 99.

In reply, India took the bull by its horns, as openers Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a rollicking start. The latter went on to smash a fifty in no time and later hit the winning shot as India won with six overs to spare. She was 63 off 42 balls when the match ended as Harmanpreet Kaur clapped from the stands.

Nonetheless, it was a great day for her as well as she went past MS Dhoni in becoming the most successful T20I skipper for India. She now has 42 wins under her belt, eclipsing the record held by Captain Cool who had 41 wins under his name. He is followed by former captain Virat Kohli (31) and Rohit Sharma (27.)

