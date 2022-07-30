CWG 2022: Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight Star as Barbados Defeat Pakistan

Barbados Women defeated Pakistan Women by 15 runs in the second encounter on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women’s cricket event on Friday.

Captain Hayley Matthews and wicket-keeper batter Kycia Knight were the star performers from the Barbados side as both the batters scored fifties. Matthews registered 51 runs on board in 50 balls, while Knight played an unbeaten 62 off 56 balls.

However, from Pakistan’s side only Nida Dar played impressively as she scored an unbeaten fifty in just 31 balls.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Matthews opted to bat first but the innings started on a poor note as Deandra Dottin was sent back to pavilion for just eight by Diana Baig. Knight then took the charge of the innings and joined Matthews to stitch a crucial partnership. The partnership bloomed from 50 to 100. However, Matthews couldn’t score big after her half-century as she was sent back by Fatima Sana for 51. Knight was then joined by her twin sister Kyshona Knight but the latter departed for 9.

Barbados innings got a strong finishing touch from Kycia that led their innings 144/4 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Sana picked two wickets but leaked runs at an economy above 10. Surprisingly, Diana Baig who picked one wicket was given just two overs.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI: “Have Some Odd Failures, But We Are Okay With That”- Rohit Sharma

While chasing 145, Pakistan didn’t get a good start as Shamilia Connell struck off the first ball dismissing Iram Javed for a golden duck. Omaima Sohail and Muneeba Ali took the charge of the innings with a couple of boundaries and were hoping to chase down the target but soon Omaima was ran out on 10(14). Later, Muneeba Ali was also seen struggling and thus departed for 17(18). Hayley Matthews didn’t even let Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof to score as the former sent the latter back with on a run-out.

Nida Dar was the only one to stay a little longer on the crease as she got a couple of boundaries. A 50-run stand between Dar and Aliya Raz gave some hopes to the Pakistani side but Aliya Riaz’s struggle got over on 14(24) in the penultimate over and Dar couldn’t manage on her own to chase the target.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI, 1st T20I Talking Points: Rohit’s Returns Blesses India, Spinners Maul West Indies Batters Inside Out

For Barbados, Hayley Matthews with 1-13 in 4 topped the wickets chart which saw Aaliyah, Connell and Deandra with one each follow.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here