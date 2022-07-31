CWG 2022: Pooja Vastrakar Set to Join Team India in Birmingham After Recovering from Covid - Report

The Indian women’s cricket team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has received a major boost as fast bowler Pooja Vastrakar is set to join the squad after recovering from Covid-19. She is believed to have returned a negative Test and will be available for the final group game against Barbados on August 3.

Vastrakar was in quarantine in Bengaluru after testing positive for the virus. An official from the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) had confirmed S Meghana and Vastrakar returned positive tests a day after the India team had left for the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

According to the latest tweet of Women’s CricZone, Vastrakar will soon fly to Birmingham and join the team ahead of the final group stage game.

“Pooja Vastrakar will join Indian team in Birmingham, and she will be available for the final group game against Barbados on August 3,” the tweet read.

🏃‍♀️ towards Commonwealth Games like! Pooja Vastrakar will join Indian team in Birmingham, and she will be available for the final group game against Barbados on August 3.#B2022 pic.twitter.com/lznfNsqjtc — Women’s CricZone #B2022 (@WomensCricZone) July 31, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Meghana came out of the quarantine following a negative Covid test. She had posted a story on her official Instagram account of the boarding pass of her flight to Birmingham, indicating that she is on her way to join the Indian team for the multi-nation event.

India began their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a narrow 3-wicket defeat against Australia. Renuka Thakur’s devastating spell of 4/18, which came after captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s belligerent fifty, went in vain as Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 52 helped Australia chase down the tricky target of 155.

Despite a superb all-round show, Harmanpreet & Co failed to cross the finish line. However, they will seek redemption in their next group stage game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The much-anticipated game would witness a full house Edgbaston when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field.

A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while the losing team will be on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

