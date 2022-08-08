CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Hail Women's Cricket Team for Silver Medal

The Indian cricket team couldn’t win the gold medal after facing a demoralising defeat against Australia. Nonetheless, they managed to win the silver and in doing so, made the country proud. From politicians to cricketers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of noted personality wished the team for their brave run in the tournament which ended with a loss to Australia. Here are some of the top reactions.

Well played #TeamIndia.

A close game last night but our team gave it all.

Congratulations on winning India’s first medal in cricket at the #CommonwealthGames2022. pic.twitter.com/Txlt1PxRnb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 8, 2022

“Sath Mein Girenge

Sath Mein Uthenge

Hum Hai Team India

Hum Sath Mein Chalenge!” ❤️#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/6ie5znGDQ8 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 8, 2022

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

What an exceptional match!

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning Silver in women’s cricket at the #Commonwealth2022 . Although missed on the Gold, they won millions of hearts today.@ImHarmanpreet @BCCIWomen #CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/wvMXvVDX35 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 7, 2022

Whole nation is proud of you…well done… https://t.co/KFXfebzwXi — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 7, 2022

Congratulations to Indian women cricket team for winning silver medal at #CommonwealthGames. You played like champions till the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our daughters have made our country proud at Birmingham. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

Well played Team India . You might have lost the final but you definitely won our hearts . Wonderful knock by @ImHarmanpreet @JemiRodrigues played well throughout games . @Deepti_Sharma06 always dependable and @renukasinghthakur was outstanding in the tournament #PROUD pic.twitter.com/vcrp6CVjRu — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2022

The Indian women’s cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The ‘Women In Blue’ lost the battle of nerves and also the last five wickets for 13 runs with some poor strategic moves and even more atrocious shot selections leaving a lot to be desired.

Losing like winning is also a habit and in the end, the self belief of the Southern Stars prevailed with the opposition taking a lot of pressure on themselves.

Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half century as Australia managed to reach 161 for eight despite a spirited fielding effort from India.

