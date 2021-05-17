- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Indians Ask Fans to Stay Home, Stay Safe
Mumbai Indians have asked their fans to stay indoors in view of the cyclone Tauktae which is bound to hit the city anytime now.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 17, 2021, 5:41 PM IST
The maximum city is bracing for some hard times. The city which is being hit by the second wave of Covid-19 is all set to be hit by cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone has already ravaged the western coasts of the country and reached Gujarat shores. And now it is all set to hit the economic capital of the country. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians have flashed a warning to its fans on its social media accounts. It said on Twitter: “”stay indoors, stay safe”.
⚡
Stay indoors. Stay safe, Paltan!
: @ompsyram#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/JFPqyrMbXG
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 17, 2021
The perennial slow starters, Mumbai Indians were not off to the brightest start in this season of the IPL. The side struggled to cope with the sluggish surface in Chennai as the batsmen were not able to find any momentum. Rohit Sharma led side began their innings with a match against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it was a disappointing start to the team as they lost the match.
I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav
They got back to the best when the caravan moved north to Delhi on a better batting track. When the season was called off, the defending champions had brought their campaign back on track. Skipper Rohit was a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians. Last season, Rohit had to take some time off during the playoff due to his form and seems like the skipper has compensated for the absence this season. Other star players for the team were Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock, who also found their range in Delhi.
Without any doubt, Mumbai Indians have a consistent and reliable performer in Suryakumar Yadav. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Rahul Chahar was the stand out performer this season as he used the pitch in Chennai to his advantage. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah always combine to pick up wickets and peg the opposition in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. However, Bumrah did not play upto expectations this seaon.
