Cyclone Tauktae: Not Even the Mighty Stadiums Were Spared From The Wrath

Wankhede Stadium, established in 1975, situated at Vinoo Mankad Road, Churchgate, Mumbai underwent severe damages due to the ongoing cyclone Tauktae moving at an average speed of 108km/hr. Before its advent, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa were warned and slated under a threat. The cyclone has caused havoc in these three parts of India, leaving the people befuddled and in a state of shock. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had put out red alerts in these areas owing to Tauktae’s threat.

In a report on Tuesday, May 18, Cyclone Taukate smashed the sightscreen at the Wankhede stadium in South of Mumbai. The wind was so strong that it caused havoc and destruction to the gymkhanas. As of now, there is non-stop rain in Mumbai and strong winds that have made life miserable for the people.

A source when speaking about the sightscreen, confirmed that it can be mended again and the damage caused is not too much. “The sightscreen towards the famous North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium fell, as a result of the gusts of wind today. It had last fallen during the 2011 World Cup too. It’s not a big deal, we will use ropes and all to erect it again,” as told by a source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Cyclone Taukate’s presence in Mumbai and Pune has considerably fallen, but still, its threat is not over in Gujrat and Goa where it is continuing to cause havoc. In another development, the cyclone has caused power cuts also in various parts of Gujarat and Goa.

India is already battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and now it is facing the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae as well, the gymkhanas that the cyclone his being reported to have effected were used as covid-19 centers. The patients, as the water had entered the hall had to vacate to the first floor as confirmed by Norbert Pereira, the honorary general secretary of the Catholic Gymkhana. Earlier, the Gymkhanas were used by present former cricketers to practice during the training and match days.

Due to the shortage of oxygen supplies, beds and other medical facilities during the pandemic, the gymkhanas have been turned to COVID-19 centers and are available for patients who are battling the deadly virus. The impact of Cyclone Tauktae is expected to slow down as the IMD has predicted it to happen within two days.