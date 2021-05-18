Cyclone Tauktae: Not Even the Mighty Stadiums Were Spared From The Wrath

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Cyclone Tauktae: Not Even the Mighty Stadiums Were Spared From The Wrath
Cyclone Taukate’s presence in Mumbai and Pune has considerably fallen, but still, its threat is not over in Gujarat and Goa where it is continuing to cause havoc.
Wankhede Stadium, established in 1975, situated at Vinoo Mankad Road, Churchgate, Mumbai underwent severe damages due to the ongoing cyclone Tauktae moving at an average speed of 108km/hr. Before its advent, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa were warned and slated under a threat. The cyclone has caused havoc in these three parts of India, leaving the people befuddled and in a state of shock. Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had put out red alerts in these areas owing to Tauktae’s threat.
Rishabh Pant Wasn’t Prepared to Lead Delhi Capitals But Showed Positivity to Build Team: Pravin Amre
In a report on Tuesday, May 18, Cyclone Taukate smashed the sightscreen at the Wankhede stadium in South of Mumbai. The wind was so strong that it caused havoc and destruction to the gymkhanas. As of now, there is non-stop rain in Mumbai and strong winds that have made life miserable for the people.
Cyclone Taukate’s presence in Mumbai and Pune has considerably fallen, but still, its threat is not over in Gujrat and Goa where it is continuing to cause havoc. In another development, the cyclone has caused power cuts also in various parts of Gujarat and Goa.
India is already battling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and now it is facing the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae as well, the gymkhanas that the cyclone his being reported to have effected were used as covid-19 centers. The patients, as the water had entered the hall had to vacate to the first floor as confirmed by Norbert Pereira, the honorary general secretary of the Catholic Gymkhana. Earlier, the Gymkhanas were used by present former cricketers to practice during the training and match days.
Due to the shortage of oxygen supplies, beds and other medical facilities during the pandemic, the gymkhanas have been turned to COVID-19 centers and are available for patients who are battling the deadly virus. The impact of Cyclone Tauktae is expected to slow down as the IMD has predicted it to happen within two days.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking