CYM vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, October 26, 09:30 pm IST

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Moufflons and Cyprus Eagles: The table-toppers Cyprus Moufflons will be taking on Cyprus Eagles in the 77th and 78th matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The high-octane fixtures will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Cyprus Moufflons have done exceedingly well in the T10 Championship. The team has been continuing its stay at the top of the table by delivering some sensational performances in the competition. They are coming into the Tuesday contest after defeating Nicosia Tigers in their previous two matches by ten wickets and 28 runs respectively. Miufflons will be eager to continue the winning spree against the Eagles too as ECS Cyprus is now heading towards its business days.

Cyprus Eagles, on the other hand, are struggling to prolong their stay in the competition. The team needs some fine performances from both the batters and the bowling unit to shine in their upcoming matches. Eagles delivered a disappointing performance in their previous game as they were beaten by Sri Lankan Lions by 27 runs and 5 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Moufflons and Cyprus Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

CYM vs CES Telecast

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Cyprus Eagles game will not be telecasted in India

CYM vs CES Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Moufflons and Cyprus Eagles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CYM vs CES Match Details

The 77th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Moufflons playing against Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 26, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at 12 AM IST.

CYM vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gursewak Singh

Vice-Captain- Jawad Shah

Suggested Playing XI for CYM vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ghulam Murtaza, Naseer Ahmed

Batters: Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Umar Shah

All-rounders: Srinivas Angarekkala, Jawad Shah, Gursewak Singh

Bowlers: Murtaza Yamin, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Lakhwinder Singh

CYM vs CES Probable XIs:

Cyprus Moufflons: Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza(wk), Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin, Muhammad Hussain(c), Minhas Khan, Waqar Ali, Scott Austin

Cyprus Eagles: Umar Shah, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala(c), Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Shah, Amit Patel, Naseer Ahmed(wk), Ranjith Nerella

