CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
CYM vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
CYM vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CYM vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 23 – 3:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
CYM vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Yasir Khan
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shabbi Ul Hassan, Chamal Sadun (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Hossain, Mehran Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Gursewak Singh, Rashidul Hassan
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faysal Mia, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Cyprus Moufflons CC: Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz
Nicosia Tigers CC: Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Rashidul Hasan, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed.
CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Cyprus Moufflons CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 23, 2020
