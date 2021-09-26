CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match, September 26, 09:30 pm IST

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers: Sunday contest is likely to be a nail-biting affair as it will be a clash of the top two teams of the league. In the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Moufflons will square off against the Nicosia Tigers. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounters between the two sides at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Cyprus Moufflons have performed well in the T10 Championship so far. The team has played a total of six league games, winning four and losing two matches. Cyprus are currently second in the points table and they will have to win both games on Sunday to continue their stay in the first half of the standings. The team will also have confidence as they won their last two games against Black Caps and five runs and 57 runs respectively.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, are currently atop the standings. The team has six victories and two losses to their credit. Just like Cyprus Moufflons, Nicosia Tigers are also coming after winning their last two games. The team crushed Amdocs by five and three wickets respectively. Though Nicosia will start the game as favorites, they will have to be at their best to defeat Cyprus Moufflons.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

CYM vs NCT Telecast

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

CYM vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CYM vs NCT Match Details

The 21st match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Moufflons playing against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on September 26, Sunday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 27 at 12 AM IST.

CYM vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abid Ali

Vice-Captain- Waqar Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CYM vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abid Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar

Batters: Mehedi Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia

Bowlers: Waqar Ali, Tomal Aminul, Murtaza Yamin

CYM vs NCT Probable XIs:

Cyprus Moufflons: Mehran Khan, Kulwinder Singh, Hamza Rehman, Tejwinder Singh, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Abu Sufyan, Murtaza Yamin, Gurpratap Singh, Muhammad Hussain (captain), Zeeshan Sarwar (wicket-keeper)

Nicosia Tigers: Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali (wicket-keeper), Mehedi Hasan, Anowar Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Roman Mazumder, Faysal Mia (captain), Iftekar Jaman, Sakhawat Hossain

