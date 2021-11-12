CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Fighters, November 12, 4:00 PM IST

CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Fighters: Cyprus Moufflons will be up against Nicosia Fighters in Match No.19 and 20 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Cyprus T10 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, November 12. The first match is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST, while the reverse fixture kicks off at 06:00 PM IST.

Cyprus Moufflons started their campaign with a 5-wicket loss against Cyprus Eagles and but made a good come back with a deserving 34-run victory against the same opposition in the reverse fixture. On the other hand, Nicosia Fighters are having a torrid season, as they have lost seven of the eight games played so far. They are coming off consecutive defeats against the Nicosia Tigers in their last two matches and currently sit at the sixth spot in the standings with just two points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Fighters; here is everything you need to know:

CYM vs NFCC Telecast

The Cyprus Moufflons vs Nicosia Fighters game will not be telecast in India.

CYM vs NFCC Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Moufflons and Nicosia Fighters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CYM vs NFCC Match Details

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 between CYM and NFCC will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 04:00 pm IST on Friday, November 12. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamal Sadun

Vice-Captain: Kamrul Mahmud

Suggested Playing XI for CYM vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kamrul Mahmud, Nalin Pathirana

Batters: Alvi Chowdhury, Mangala Gunasekara, Minhas Khan

All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Chamal Sadun, Mahamudul Sajib

Bowlers: Kamal Raiz, Munnah Rahman, Saurav Ahmed

CYM vs NFCC Probable XIs

Cyprus Moufflons: Zeeshan Sarwar, Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (C), Waqar Ali, Sachithra Tharanga, Nalin Pathirana (WK), Suresh Gedara, Kamal Raiz, Gaganpreet Singh

Nicosia Fighters: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Kamrul Mahmud (WK), Abdus Shukur, Munnah Rahman, Parvez Miah, Saikat Al Amin, Alvi Chowdhury (C), Ramjan Hossain, Mahamudul Sajib, Saurav Ahmed, Mohammad Muktadir

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here